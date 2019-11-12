Kellyanne Conway on Nikki Haley's claims: The president demands honesty and doesn't want 'yes men'

White House senior adviser Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday that President Trump doesn't want a bunch of "yes men" and "yes women," but that he wants his staff to be honest.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Bill Hemmer, Conway said that if the president wanted uniformity of thought there would be "literally no point of me being in the White House," and "there'd be no point of him being president."

"He abhors obsequiousness and he wants people to be honest about the policy prescriptions that they're laying out, wants to know the consequences, the precedent, what he has promised, what he has said he would do," she said.

TILLERSON DENIES UNDERMINING TRUMP AFTER NIKKI HALEY ALLEGATIONS

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" earlier Tuesday morning, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley echoed previous claims that former top White House aides – former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly and former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson – worked to undermine the president.

Later, Tillerson said in a statement to The Washington Post that neither he "nor to my direct knowledge did anyone else serving along with me, take any actions to undermine the President."

Hemmer asked Conway if she disputed Haley's story and Conway shot back "that's between them."

"What I'm saying is, all three of them have had their say now," she added. "So, I'll leave that there."

She continued: "What I want to reflect as somebody who has been there from day one and, folks, is still there... is that, this president appreciates dissenting opinions, differing backgrounds...He has people who have differing opinions and are giving him different inputs, insights, impressions, ideas, background, and he makes the decision."

"You know why?" she asked Hemmer. "Because he was elected president and [there are] only two people in the building where I work that were elected to anything and their names are Donald Trump and Mike Pence."

"So, the president makes the decisions in the end," Conway concluded.