Kellyanne Conway: We were net exporters of natural gas and oil for the first time in US history

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway discusses how the Biden administration drained U.S. petroleum reserves and failed to get OPEC to produce more oil on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: We were net exporters of natural gas and oil for the first time in American history. [President Biden] killed these U.S. pipelines on day one of his presidency, and by killing them, he killed a lot of jobs and energy independence.

So then he goes on bended knee. He flies gas-guzzlers to Saudi Arabia and fist-bumps MBS on bended knee, begging them for oil. Saudi Arabia says Biden doesn't speak for OPEC. OPEC says we're producing less oil now. So not only did he come back empty-handed, it sort of cost us a lot of goodwill in the region. And frankly, I think that when you drain the reserves for an illegitimate purpose, for political reasons, for poor policy outcomes, you are putting our national security at risk.

