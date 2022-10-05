Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Kellyanne Conway: We were net exporters of natural gas and oil for the first time in US history

Kellyanne Conway talks Biden failure with OPEC

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Just because Biden has no gas in the tank doesn’t mean the rest of us shouldn’t: Kellyanne Conway Video

Just because Biden has no gas in the tank doesn’t mean the rest of us shouldn’t: Kellyanne Conway

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway discusses how President Biden drained the U.S. petroleum reserves on ‘Jesse Watters Primetime.’

Former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway discusses how the Biden administration drained U.S. petroleum reserves and failed to get OPEC to produce more oil on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: We were net exporters of natural gas and oil for the first time in American history. [President Biden] killed these U.S. pipelines on day one of his presidency, and by killing them, he killed a lot of jobs and energy independence. 

JACO BOOYENS WARNS OF RISE IN CHILD EXPLOITATION IN US

So then he goes on bended knee. He flies gas-guzzlers to Saudi Arabia and fist-bumps MBS on bended knee, begging them for oil. Saudi Arabia says Biden doesn't speak for OPEC. OPEC says we're producing less oil now. So not only did he come back empty-handed, it sort of cost us a lot of goodwill in the region. And frankly, I think that when you drain the reserves for an illegitimate purpose, for political reasons, for poor policy outcomes, you are putting our national security at risk. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

Not only did Biden come back empty-handed, he cost us a lot of goodwill: Kellyanne Conway Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.