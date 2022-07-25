Kellyanne Conway on Newsom's potential presidential campaign: He's a 'socialist'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former senior adviser to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, blasted California Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday on "Hannity" for considering running for president while his home state continues to struggle with crime and homelessness.

KELLYANNE CONWAY: The only difference between Joe Biden and Gavin Newsom is Newsom could do a full 30 minutes on the Peloton bike. You are talking about shuffle boarder versus surfboarder. But their policies are the same. They are both socialists. They both don’t like dealing with Kamala Harris. I think the age difference is irrelevant when you talk about the policy similarities.

DOES GAVIN NEWSOM HAVE A SHOT IN 2024?

Everything woke Joe Biden is trying to do in Washington, D.C., with one party Democratic rule, Gavin Newsom either has tried to do or has succeeded in doing in woke, one party, Democratic rule in California. What is his greatest export? He is against oil and gas. He's against fracking in California. Newsom of course opened Hollywood before he opened your children’s schools in California.

