Kellyanne Conway called out Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for counteracting everything he stood against in Build Back Better by voting for this new spending bill and how Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., has the opportunity to save the bill from passing on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

KELLYANNE CONWAY: This is crazy on so many different levels. Joe Manchin was a hero to people, particularly on the Right and the center, for standing in the breach of this crazy $3.5 trillion Build Back Better nonsense, and now he's revived some of the more odious and onerous pieces of it just to get — drum roll, please — a pipeline. This has been held up by environmental groups and the United States Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals also has upheld their concerns.

Do you know if they build this pipeline — I read today goes for the Marcellus Shale in West Virginia, but it goes across about a thousand streams and rivers. And it is so interesting because, as you know, if the federal government sees a puddle on your property, they can sort of swoop in and say, "No, you cannot do anything."

