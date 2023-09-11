Keith Olbermann lashes out at Chuck Todd for final monologue before resignation: ‘A--', 'Fraud’

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann went off on former "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd in a fiery post on X after the anchor announced that he was stepping down as the face of "Meet the Press."

"The amazing thing is, [Todd] really thinks he did that, rather than set back journalism and democracy by 100 years," Olbermann said in response to Todd’s claims that he was most proud of helping educate the American people during his tenure at "Meet the Press."

"Don't let the door hit you in the a--, Fraud. BOTH SIDES of the door[.]"

Todd, who succeeded former show hosts Tom Brokaw and Tim Russert for the center spot at "Meet the Press," said that he worked to help regular Americans understand the political workings of Washington, D.C., and vice versa.

"For nearly a decade I’ve had the honor of explaining Washington to America and America to Washington," the NBC host said Sunday. "And it’s that education piece that I’m hanging my hat on for the rest of my professional life."

Todd marked his last day as the host of "Meet the Press" on Sunday as Kristen Welker, NBC's White House correspondent, will take over for the long-running Sunday show.

"The last nine years as moderator of the longest running show on television has been the honor of my professional life, and as I prepare to pass the baton to the next custodian, it is a privilege to pass it to someone who needs no introduction," Todd said of Welker.

"I am ready, Chuck, and I just want to say I am also so thankful and grateful to you for this moment for entrusting me with this monumental, important role," Welker said, thanking Todd for his mentorship. "I take this responsibility so seriously."

She continued: "You brought me to D.C., you taught me just about everything I know about politics."

Todd and Olbermann have had a series of very public spats in the media. In 2020, Todd seemingly snubbed Olbermann, saying that he was a member of the "very far left in the media world."

Olbermann has repeatedly lambasted Todd on his X account.

"Chuck Todd is the Kyrsten Sinema of Chuck Todds," Olbermann wrote this year.

"At this point, some rando grunting ‘uh huh' or ‘nuh’ while he scarfs a large Cheesesteak would offer more insight as the host of Meet The Press than Chuck Todd," Olbermann wrote in 2022.

"Oh god no the five worst words in political media besides 'your host is Chuck Todd'..." Olbermann said.

Fox News’ Hanna Panreck and Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.