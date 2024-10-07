Keith Olbermann calls for Elon Musk to be deported, says Biden needs to get mogul ‘the F out of our country’

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann called for Tesla mogul Elon Musk to be deported, suggesting President Biden should use presidential immunity to get the multi-billionaire business magnate "the F out of our country."

Olbermann, a staunch critic of former President Trump, is irked that Musk has criticized FEMA and supported the Republican presidential nominee on X, where he boasts over 200 million followers.

"It is now time to cancel all of Elon Musk’s government contracts. Tesla, SpaceX, whatever other crap he’s selling us," Olbermann said on a video posted to social media intended to promote his podcast.

While Olbermann doesn’t want the government to work with Musk, the former MSNBC host posted the video to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter that is owned by Musk.

Olbermann accused Musk of spreading "potentially fatal disinformation and misinformation about FEMA’s recovery efforts and the impact in the effected states," as the Biden-Harris administration has been criticized after sending mixed messages on whether FEMA resources were used to support migrants.

"He is also now working in an in-kind donation turning Twitter X into a Trump advertising campaign. It’s time to cancel all the contracts and re-assess his immigration status, and hopefully deport him the hell out of the country," Olbermann said.

"If we can’t do that by conventional means, President Biden, you have presidential immunity," Olbermann continued. "Get Elon Musk the F out of our country and do it now."

Olbermann’s rant comes on the heels of Musk joining Trump on stage at a campaign rally during his first return to Butler, Pennsylvania since facing an assassination attempt at the hands of 20-year-old gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks at the site just 12 weeks prior.

"The true test of someone's character is how they behave under fire," Musk said.

"We had one president who couldn't climb a flight of stairs and another who was fist pumping after getting shot," he continued. "America is the home of the brave, and there's no truer test than courage under fire, so who do you want representing America?"

The crowd erupted, waving signs that read "Never Surrender" and "Fight, Fight, Fight" behind the stage.

Musk, who has outspokenly defended free speech, warned that next month's Nov. 5 face-off between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris will be the "most important election of our lifetime," with basic freedoms that are the bedrock of democracy at stake.

"This is a must-win situation," Musk told the crowd of 60,000.

Olbermann, the far-left firebrand known for his stormy exits from MSNBC and ESPN, has been among the most outspoken critics of Trump, even moving out of his luxury New York City apartment building because it was owned by him.

He once claimed that Trump and his family had done more damage to the U.S. than 9/11 mastermind Usama bin Laden. Olbermann also once tweeted at then-first daughter Ivanka Trump and called her father a "neo-Nazi" and a "racist." Olbermann frequently used profanity to criticize Trump.

Olbermann famously walked away from ESPN ahead of the 2020 election so he could speak out against Trump on YouTube and social media.

Aside from supporting Trump, Olbermann took issue with Musk, writing, "Yup," to caption a video of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisting last week that FEMA resources were not used on migrants despite a 2022 video of her saying otherwise. This has been a hot topic as Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday that FEMA, which he oversees, may not have enough funds to get through the hurricane season.

The White House has said FEMA funds spent on the migrant crisis came from a different funding stream, and those expenditures did not impact the part of FEMA's budget reserved for disaster relief.

Fox News Digital’s Taylor Penley and Anders Hagstrom contributed to this report.