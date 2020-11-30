Kayleigh McEnany, Trump staffers knock Washington Post for praising Biden's 'all-female' communications team

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other members of the Trump communications team knocked the Washington Post for what was presented as a historic group of hires in the incoming Biden administration.

The Biden transition team revealed the women who will head the White House Communications on Sunday, including Biden campaign alum Kate Bedingfield as White House Communications Director Obama administration alum Jen Psaki as the press secretary.

However, a report published in The Washington Post suggested an unprecedented nature of President-elect Biden's female-led communications team.

"Jennifer Psaki, a veteran Democratic spokeswoman, will be Joe Biden's White House press secretary, one of seven women who will fill the upper ranks of his administration's communications staff. It is the first time that all of the top aides tasked to speak on behalf of an administration and shaping its message will be female," the Post wrote.

MEDIA FAWNS OVER BIDEN'S CABINET ROLLOUT, DESCRIBES 'BEING RESCUED FROM THIS CRAZINESS' BY 'SUPERHEROES'

The Post also shared a report from The Associated Press that had the headline, "Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team."

McEnany blasted the paper for overlooking the women that led the Trump administration's own communications team.

President @realDonaldTurmp already has an ALL FEMALE Senior White House Press Team. So does @VP... So does @FLOTUS... So does @SecondLady... The completely DISCREDITED @washingtonpost once again reveals their blinding propagandist Fake News proclivities," McEnany tweeted in reaction to the "all-female" headline.

Male staffers from the White House communications team vouched for their female superiors in reaction to the Post's reporting.

"Since I arrived at the Trump White House a woman has always been my boss. First it was Hope Hicks, Mercedes Schlapp, and Sarah Sanders. Then it was Stephanie Grisham. And of course currently it’s Kayleigh McEnany and Alyssa Farah. I guess the media forgot?" White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere tweeted.

MSNBC'S ANDREA MITCHELL HITS BIDEN TEAM FOR NOT BEING 'FORTHCOMING' ABOUT PRESIDENT-ELECT'S FOOT INJURY

"If anyone wants to know what it’s like having women in leadership roles across the communications board, feel free to reach out to the Trump White House for comment—given that’s been our setup for several months now," White House Senior Comms Adviser Ben Williamson swiped the Post.

White House Communications Director Alyssa Farrah took her complaint directly to the Biden-Harris transition, who touted that "for the first time in history" such roles will all be filled by women.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"All accomplished & impressive women. But celebrating women’s advancement shd be nonpartisan," Farrah wrote before listing her female colleagues and their prominent roles in the Trump administration.