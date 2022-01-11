Expand / Collapse search
Kayleigh McEnany warns Americans have lost faith in public health officials: 'We need new faces'

We are at a really 'dangerous point' on COVID messaging, says McEnany

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
The ‘Outnumbered’ panel reacts to the Senate hearing involving CDC Director Rochelle Walensky and NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany said Tuesday that Americans have lost faith in the Biden administration's public health officials and argued they need new faces to inform the public on COVID-19. 

BIDEN 'CONCERNED' COVID IS 'NOT SLOWING WORLDWIDE,' BUT 'CONFIDENT' IN US EFFORTS

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: We are at a really, really dangerous point in this country when Axios a few days ago had an article called ‘The Biden administration’s credibility crisis’ and it was saying, look half the country doesn’t have faith in President Biden, and I’m paraphrasing here. But, when you stop trusting public health officials that’s when we have a problem, and we’ve gotten to that point when they’re still using that term the ‘pandemic of the unvaccinated.’ One example of many. There is such a lack of faith in the messengers coming out of this White House. We need new faces and we need credible faces.  

This article was written by Fox News staff.