Kayleigh McEnany slams Kamala Harris, says she 'lost the media' because of her 'ineptitude'

"Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany slammed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying she "lost the media" over her "ineptitude" after reports surfaced suggesting she feels underused in her role. McEnany made those remarks on "Outnumbered" on Thursday, arguing there must be a "little truth to the matter," citing a CNN report with dozens of sources.

KAMALA HARRIS CHUCKLES WHEN ASKED IF SHE FEELS MISUSED BY BIDEN ADMINISTRATION: ‘NO, I DON’T'

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: Harris, I just heard her say she doesn't feel misused or underused, except we have more than three dozen sources, that's what CNN got, more than three dozen sources saying she is. That's nearly 40 people saying she feels misused or underused. So I think there is a little truth to the matter when you have that many sources, and she complains about media coverage and she's being attacked. You know, Jen Psaki says it's because of her identity that she's being attacked. This woman began this presidency with these kinds of headlines. It was fawning coverage, Harris. You'll remember. New York Times, one hundred days of vice presidential style, Los Angeles Times created a beat for Kamala Harris called 'Covering Kamala Harris,' a 'beat dedicated to her historic rise to the White House.' This is someone who started with fawning media has since lost the media because, oh wait, not her identity. Her job performance. The border is on fire. She didn't get voting rights legislation passed. Her ability or ineptitude I should say, is the reason she's losing the media.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVEIW: