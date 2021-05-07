Kayleigh McEnany on Jen Psaki's remarks advising Biden to avoid questions: She's 'broadcasting WH strategy'

Former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered her reaction to comments made by her successor, current White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, about discouraging President Biden from taking impromptu questions from reporters.

Appearing on David Axelrod's podcast, Psaki boasted to the CNN commentator how often Biden takes questions, even holding what she's called "mini press conferences," but revealed that isn't exactly what the president's communications team actually wants.

JEN PSAKI ADMITS BIDEN TAKING IMPROMPTU QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS IS ‘NOT SOMETHING WE RECOMMEND’

"That is not something we recommend," Psaki said in the podcast published Thursday. "In fact, a lot of times, we say, ‘Don’t take questions,' you know? But he's going to do what he's going to do."

"Yeah," Axelrod responded.

McEnany, who is now co-host of "Outnumbered" after previously serving as press secretary for President Trump, told Fox News that it wasn't Psaki's comments that struck her but that Psaki made them public.

"I took my conversations with the president and my advice and consultation to him as sacrosanct," McEnany said. "I take her point that you always advise a president on the climate of the news and the news cycle but I think broadcasting to the American public the press strategy, you can run into problems and kind of create a news cycle of its own like this comment did."

CNN GIVES PSAKI A PASS AFTER ADMITTING WH URGES BIDEN NOT TO TAKE QUESTIONS FROM REPORTERS

McEnany acknowledged that she herself "at times" advised President Trump that "you may not want to take questions on your way to the plane" based on a "rough" news cycle, but stressed that her former boss was "always in charge."

"He would take questions whether you wanted him to or not," McEnany explained. "I think he enjoyed the banter and back-and-forth with the press." So, of course, there were times where I said, 'You know, maybe don't take questions today' but I almost think on those days he enjoyed taking questions the most."

"It's not that she advises him not to take questions because I certainly did with President Trump, but it's more that she broadcast her strategy, that her private conversations with the president," McEnany said.

McEnany insisted if she made such comments during her tenure as White House press secretary, "that would have created a news cycle on CNN and on MSNBC."

She also observed that it appears Biden "relishes" in taking questions from reporters, which she suggested means Psaki is "out of sync" with her boss based on her comments.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I don't think it's President Biden himself backing away from the questions," McEnany continued. "I really think that- and Jen Psaki said this herself- there's a mentality of controlling the back-and-forth, making sure he's not in those freewheeling, jousting dynamics with the press and I think that that's pretty clear. That's the strategy of the press's job but to be honest, I think President Biden- he seems to kind of relish and enjoy the moments."