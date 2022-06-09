Kavanaugh threat: MSNBC’s Joy Reid, ABC’s Joy Behar pivot to attacking Mitch McConnell over gun control

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC’s Joy Reid and "The View" co-host Joy Behar followed the same playbook on the heels of an armed man being arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's home Wednesday morning and used the potential assignation attempt to scold Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., over gun control.

Reid went first, addressing the Kavanaugh situation on "The ReidOut," with coverage of McConnell’s attacking House Democrats for not passing legislation to increase security for justices, which the Senate passed unanimously amid protests at justices' homes last month. Those protests followed the leak of a draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court is likely to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"McConnell, today in response to the fact that a man showed up armed to Justice Kavanaugh’s house, which should not happen, let’s just be clear, no one should be threatened with gun violence, including Justice Kavanaugh," said Reid, who has been a voracious critic of him and other conservative justices.

MCCONNELL SLAMS HOUSE DEMOCRATS FOR BLOCKING SUPREME COURT SECURITY BILL

"Here was Mitch McConnell’s response in the urgency he feels about protecting the precious, the Supreme Court majority which [is] the whole point, apparently, of his career, to have a right-wing majority. Here’s Mitch McConnell today," Reid said before airing footage of McConnell urging Democrats to pass a bill to increase judge protections.

Reid then turned to guest Brandon Wolf, who survived the 2016 Pulse nightclub mass shooting in Orlando, and set him up to slam McConnell.

"Brandon, as a survivor of a mass shooting yourself, I just want to let you comment on the fact that Mitch McConnell – Addison Mitch McConnell – has said that the action to protect Supreme Court Justices, his precious, must take place today, no more fiddling around, today, but I guess when it comes to fourth-graders they are on their own," Reid said.

Wolf responded that Republicans are "not hiding their priorities at all."

ARMED CALIFORNIA MAN ARRESTED BY SUPREME COURT JUSTICE KAVANAUGH'S MARYLAND HOME

On ABC News’ "The View," co-host Whoopi Goldberg on Thursday began by blaming "both sides" before Behar echoed Reid’s comments from the previous evening.

"In this climate, don’t we all have to like, take a beat, and really pay attention from both sides because we both are guilty of it. Both sides are guilty of doing this, of speaking and then some crazy stuff happens, and you’re reminded that, there’s folks out there who are listening to what you say – there are consequences to what you say and you should be more careful," Goldberg said as the on-screen graphic said "Repubs try to blame Schumer for Kavanaugh threat."

Behar then chimed in, "The House, that’s what’s his face, McConnell. Um, he’s demanding that the House pass security protections for Supreme Court Justices 'before the sun sets today.’"

JOY REID ACCUSES REPUBLICANS OF THRIVING ON 'DEMOGRAPHIC PANIC,' SAYS GOP WANTS NO ONE TO FEEL 'SAFE'

She then said there has been "nothing" regarding recent mass shootings, but McConnell is "worried" about Supreme Court Justices.

"That is his urgency," she said.

Fox News’ Tyler Olson contributed to this report.