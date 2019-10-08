Elizabeth Warren using claims of 'victimhood' to get ahead in the polls, Katie Pavlich says

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., is using her claims of "victimhood" to get ahead in the polls, Townhall.com Editor and Fox News Contributor Katie Pavlich claimed on Tuesday.

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with host Sandra Smith, Pavlich predicted that Warren will increasingly face scrutiny for her "pattern" of autobiographical stories that just don't add up.

On Tuesday, Warren -- who in recent weeks has been surging in the polls -- attempted to clarify another personal story that has been called into question. She has repeatedly claimed that in 1971, she was fired from a teaching job because she was "visibly pregnant." The dismissal has been presented as a turning point for Warren that propelled her toward a Harvard Law professorship and a career in politics.

However, Warren said in a 2007 interview that she left the job after realizing that the education courses that she needed to take weren’t working out for her.

"I went back to graduate school and took a couple of courses in education and said, 'I don't think this is going to work out for me.' I was pregnant with my first baby, so I had a baby and stayed home for a couple of years and I was really casting about, thinking, 'What am I going to do?'" she said.

"Elizabeth Warren's team is saying that her contract was renewed when she was only four months pregnant and not showing that she was pregnant," Pavlich noted. "They're not denying and they're not clarifying this discrepancy between the two stories."

"And, it really comes and brings into light Elizabeth Warren's pattern now of telling stories that don't necessarily add up about her background and her efforts to turn herself into a victim in some ways," she told Smith. "As she goes for that frontrunner status against Joe Biden, she's certainly going to face a lot more scrutiny about her claims of victimhood that she's using in her campaign stump speeches on the campaign trail."

On Monday, The Washington Free Beacon located records from the local school board. Those records showed that the board in April 1971 voted to extend Warren a second-year contract similar to the one she held the previous year.

That June, the board's minutes show that Warren's resignation was “accepted with regret.”

On Tuesday, Warren repeated her claim that she was pushed out, indicating that while the contract was extended in April when her pregnancy was not visible, that changed a few months later.

In an interview with CBS, Warren also stood by her claim of being "shown the door" by the principal.

"When someone calls you in and says the job that you've been hired for the next year is no longer yours, 'we're giving it to someone else,' I think that's being shown the door," she said.

"We are in the age of authenticity," said Pavlich, "and Elizabeth Warren has had a really hard time maintaining her authenticity through these stories she keeps telling about discrimination against herself.

"When in fact, she's using these things like the story of her alleged mistreatment or discrimination because she was pregnant - even though the documents show otherwise," she added, "to get ahead in the polls, to try and relate to women, to build policy platforms, to argue that women are maybe still discriminated against in the workplace because they are pregnant."

