Katie Hill launching 'Naked Politics' podcast year after nude photo scandal

A year after resigning from Congress amid a nude photo scandal, former U.S. Rep. Katie Hill is launching a podcast called “Naked Politics.”

“This podcast is where we can get dirty,” the California Democrat said in a statement, according to The Hill. “It’s where we can expose the naked truth behind what goes on. The backroom deals, the monied interests, the inability to break from the party. This podcast is here to expose what’s wrong in politics today, undressing the issues, and how we can fix them.”

Hill -- who represented the state's 25th Congressional District, north of Los Angeles -- resigned last October after naked pictures of her and a female campaign staffer were leaked to the media, and days after an ethics investigation began in the House over whether she had an inappropriate relationship with a staffer in her office.

REP. KATIE HILL RESIGNS AMID ETHICS PROBE INTO REPORTED AFFAIR WITH STAFFER

She acknowledged she had a romantic relationship with the campaign staffer before she took office, but denied a relationship as a congresswoman. She also pushed back against allegations that she was involved in a “throuple” relationship with the staffer and her then-husband.

When she announced her resignation, she accused her husband of “revenge porn” over the photos being released to the media.

KATIE HILL SAYS OLD GOVERNMENT ACCOUNT WAS 'HACKED' AFTER FORMER STAFF RIPS HER AS #METOO 'PERPETRATOR'

“This is what needs to happen so that the good people who supported me will no longer be subjected to the pain inflicted by my abusive husband and the brutality of hateful political operatives who seem to happily provide a platform to a monster who is driving a smear campaign built around cyber exploitation,” Hill said last year when announcing her resignation.

Since she left Congress, Hill has also written a memoir, “She Will Rise,” and is set to be the subject of a Blumhouse TV production starring "The Handmaid's Tale" star Elisabeth Moss.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill’s podcast premieres Tuesday with her guest being former Tallahassee mayor and Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, who recently came out as bisexual months after he was found drunk at a hotel with two other men, The Hill reported. Hill is also openly bisexual.