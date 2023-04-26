Katie Couric puts spotlight on Biden’s advanced age, finds many feel he's too old to seek re-election

Katie Couric put a spotlight on President Biden’s advanced age, with many of her readers declaring he’s simply too told to remain in the White House past 2024.

Couric, who was known as "America’s Sweetheart" during her 15-year stint on NBC’s "Today," now oversees her own media operation. On the heels of President Biden, 80, announcing he would seek re-election, Katie Couric Media asked readers if he was "too old" for another shot at the White House.

"As a 65-year-old pharmacist who retired last year, I know that quick decision-making skills diminish as we age," one reader told Katie Couric Media while another added, "Gen-Z does not want an older president. I’m a millennial, and we don’t want this either!"

A reader identified as Rita M. said, "I’m 88 and still working full time, but I completely recognize my limitations. We should encourage our youth to vote by showing them we are ready to share the stage."

Another reader noted that Biden presumably won’t be as "sharp" as he continued to age.

"One can already see the physical decline in his gait. Cognitively, there is no way he will be as sharp next year as this year, to say nothing of five years from now," a person identified as Jacqueline S. said.

Others readers told Katie Couric Media that Biden is a flawed candidate, regardless of age.

"It really isn’t his age. The poor approval ratings are what the Dems should be concerned about," a reader said.

"I like Biden, but I don’t want Kamala Harris running the country if he is ill," another reader said.

Many readers expressed disappointment that the Democratic Party doesn’t have a deeper bench.

"I’m disappointed. I wish someone younger, articulate, and with fresh ideas would step up," one reader said.

"I love Biden, but he needs to put his support on a younger person like Pete Buttigieg," one person responded.

Another added, "If Biden wins the nomination, I will support him 100 percent. I think he’s been doing a great job. That said, Democrats really, really need to step up their game when it comes to putting forth new candidates. And they’d better act quickly. Running campaigns is not our strong suit!"

Biden announced that he and Vice President Harris will seek re-election in a video released early Tuesday morning.

In the video titled "Freedom," Biden echoed his 2020 campaign message of battling for the "soul of our nation," uniting the country, and supporting the middle class, his campaign said. The video opened with footage of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There’s nothing more important. Nothing more sacred," Biden said in the video. "That’s been the work of my first term: To fight for our democracy. This shouldn’t be a red or blue issue."

He added: "This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for re-election. Because I know America. I know we are good and decent people. And I know we are still a country that believes in honesty and respect, and treating each other with dignity. That we’re a nation where we give hate no safe harbor. And we believe that everyone is equal, and that everyone should be given a fair shot to succeed in this country."

Other Katie Couric Media readers support Biden, although the piece noted that many have suggested an age cap for people seeking the presidency.

"Under any other circumstances, I would be against an octogenarian running for president, but these are extraordinary times," one reader said. "Biden’s depth of knowledge is unmatched. He’s a man of principle and people trust him."

Fox News’ Lawrence Richard and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.