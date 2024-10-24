Katie Couric pushes back on Charlamagne calling Kamala Harris 'authentic'

Katie Couric told Charlamagne tha God that she didn't believe Vice President Kamala Harris came across as "authentic," when talking about her policies and answering questions from the media.

On her podcast, "Next Question," Couric asked the popular "Breakfast Club" co-host if he believed the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate was "direct" and "authentic" in answering his questions during their recent high-profile interview.

Charlamagne referenced asking Harris about criticisms she appeared "too scripted," and her response to him about having "discipline." The radio host said Harris' answer "made [him] think" about how "we've seen such a lack of discipline since Donald Trump came on the scene that we forgot what that looks like."

"Yeah, I think she was being authentically who she is, which is a very disciplined, seasoned veteran politician," he told Couric.

BLACK MEN CALL OUT KAMALA HARRIS' ‘DISIGENUOUS’ MESSAGING AS REASON SHE IS STRUGGLING IN THE POLLS

Couric disagreed with Charlamagne's assessment of Harris, arguing that the vice president doesn't answer questions directly and relies too much on talking points.

"I have to beg to differ with you on that point. I think that she takes a really long time to get to her point, and that she does rely on talking points too often. I think she’s gotten much better than she used to, but it’s almost as if she’s afraid to say something that will later come back to haunt her," Couric said.

"She just doesn't really articulate her true policy position, and she isn't really directly answering the question a lot of times," she continued. "That’s been my experience and my experience watching her. I just wish she would say, ‘This is our plan,’ or, ‘You’re right, a lot of illegal immigrants have come into this country during the Biden administration, but this is why, and this is what I want to do about it moving forward,’ you know?"

"I don’t find her explanation of policy that compelling compared to, say, someone like Bill Clinton or Barack Obama," she added.

4 KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM HARRIS' INTERVIEW WITH CHARLAMAGNE THA GOD

Charlamagne said that he could "understand" Couric's criticisms of Harris but reiterated that she was just being "disciplined" in her answers, which he claimed her 2024 opponent didn't have to worry about.

"I can understand what you’re saying. I think that a lot of politicians, at least disciplined ones, are scared of saying things that may come back to haunt them, but my thing is in 2024, what can truly come back to haunt you?" he said. "But then again, there’s only one Donald Trump. Nothing seems to haunt Donald Trump."

He went on to say the media and the government had created a "double standard" by treating Trump as if he were a normal candidate and not a "threat to democracy."

"This guy should've been disqualified from running for president a long, long, long time ago," he added.