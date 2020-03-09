Was Katie Couric exposed to coronavirus by 'old friend' Rick Cotton?

Broadcasting veteran Katie Couric alarmed fans on Monday when she admitted that she may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that Rick Cotton, head of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has tested positive for COVID-19, and will be working from home as a result. Couric took to Twitter, saying she saw the Cotton over the weekend.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

“Rick Cotton is an old friend of mine. In fact I just saw him on Saturday for the first time in a long time. Feel better Rick,” Couric tweeted.

Couric’s followers quickly told her to “self-quarantine” and “be careful and get tested,” but she doesn’t seem too concerned.

She added a follow-up tweet, “PS: We didn't touch!”

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Couric did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

Cuomo also said the number of COVID-19 cases in New York state had risen to 142, surpassing the number of confirmed illnesses in Washington state. The majority of cases have occurred in Westchester county where several schools have closed in an effort to stifle the outbreak.

Fox News’ Alexandria Hein contributed to this report.