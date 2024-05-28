Katie Couric admits that despite his legal woes, Trump has 'the edge' and is 'gaining momentum'

Liberal former news anchor Katie Couric expressed her shock that former President Trump appears to be gaining popularity due to his legal battles, rather than being sunk by them.

"It seems that Donald Trump has the edge right now, despite all of his legal woes and the fact that, y’know, he’s on trial and Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen," Couric said when asked about the state of the race. "He seems to be, surprisingly, gaining momentum, not losing it."

"The Issue Is" host Elex Michaelson argued to his guest, "Well, I think that the debates coming in June is an acknowledgment that Joe Biden and his campaign know that they’re losing, that there’s this feeling that they need to shake up the race – and they need to do it now that they’re aware that this narrative exists, that Joe Biden is old and weak and out of control."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"If you put him on the stage next to Trump, he has the opportunity to disprove that. But that’s also a risk, because he has the opportunity to prove that, too," Michaelson said.

Couric agreed, arguing that Biden’s campaign has been "very selective" about who they allow to interview the president.

She argued such interviews "aren’t necessarily a forum for really challenging questions about policy and his vision for the future, and I think he really – it would behoove him to get out there more, to talk more, because I think the less you talk, the higher the stakes are when you do."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden’s lack of interviews, she argued, "Only reinforces this notion that he is not up to the job."