Kat Timpf on 'Outnumbered': Kamala Harris wants 'power for the sake of power'

Fox News contributor Kat Timpf responded to a New York Times op-ed calling out Vice President Harris as a weak alternative to President Biden. On "Outnumbered" Wednesday, Timpf said she views Harris as the most "frightening" kind of politician because she appears to want power "for the sake of power."

KAT TIMPF: It's pretty clear that she wants things that will raise her political profile. I don't really know exactly what it is she stands for because she's been everything. She's been the tough-on-crime lady, and now she's the woke lady. It's whatever's popular, whatever she thinks is going to get people to like her. And there is nothing that frightens me more in a politician than someone who is - and I think a lot of them have this issue - but someone who is so clear about wanting power for the sake of power and not actually wanting to help solve any problems. And bragging about doing a little bit of solving of one [problem] you created. It's not really so much of a brag.

