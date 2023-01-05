Expand / Collapse search
Kat Cammack riles up Democrats with alcohol remark on House floor: 'Why'd they get so offended'

Cammack calls for Republicans to unite to oppose Biden agenda

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Rep-elect Kat Cammack, R-Fla., responds on "The Faulkner Focus" to her comments made about Democrats drinking during Speaker of the House votes and why Republicans need to be unified. Cammack's comments came before Kevin McCarthy failed in a seventh speaker vote.

DEMOCRATS ERUPT IN JEERS AFTER GOP CONGRESSWOMAN ACCUSES THEM OF DRINKING BOOZE DURIING HOUSE SPEAKER VOTE

KAT CAMMACK: It's like I almost struck a nerve there. If it wasn't true, why did they get so offended? I just can't figure that one out. But as you said, AOC actually did prove my point in grabbing drinks yesterday. But that's beside the point. You know, the Democrats want Republicans to be divided because they know that the greatest weapon that we have against the Biden regime is unity. And I want to remind everyone watching that just two weeks ago, people across the country were clamoring for Republicans to be united in taking that $1.7 trillion omnibus bill. Fast-forward two weeks later, and now you have folks saying we don't want to be united, so you can't have it both ways. And so I think what you're going to see today and in the coming days, hopefully not. But if it goes that far, are people coming to the table and negotiating in good faith? And I do think that will happen. And I am an eternal optimist. I think that in the end, we will be better for this.

