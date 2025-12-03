Expand / Collapse search
Kash Patel defends FBI jet use as House Democrats launch probe into personal travel

FBI director claims he's saved taxpayers millions compared to predecessors who used Reagan National as 'personal hub'

Taylor Penley By Taylor Penley Fox News
Kash Patel: ‘Not going to leave any stone unturned’ in investigation of National Guardsmen attack Video

Kash Patel: ‘Not going to leave any stone unturned’ in investigation of National Guardsmen attack

FBI Director Kash Patel addresses the investigation into the shooting of two National Guard members, the Epstein files and more on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

FBI Director Kash Patel pushed back against House Democrats investigating his use of the FBI jet for personal reasons, insisting he has been a better steward of taxpayer dollars than his predecessors.

"I've also used the airplane less than my prior two predecessors," Patel said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"I’m entitled to a personal life just like my other agency counterparts with their partners. Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And do I take trips with her? Absolutely."

'MOST TRANSPARENT' FBI EVER: PATEL UPDATES SENATE ON KIRK ASSASSINATION PROBE

Patel addresses White House press briefing about China visit

FBI Director Kash Patel speaks during a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Nov. 12, in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

House Judiciary Democrats launched a probe into Patel's use of the bureau’s jet, accusing him of having "commandeered U.S. government aircraft for personal joyrides."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Ill., wrote to Patel, criticizing him for using the jet for an "overnight date," a trip to a luxury hunting retreat called "Boondoggle Ranch" and more.

"Why should American taxpayers be footing the bill for private jets every time you decide to hang out with your golf buddies, see your girlfriend, or go to your ‘Boondoggle’ escape?" the lawmakers asked.

When questioned by Ingraham, Patel said, "All FBI directors are required users of the FBI plane."

FBI FIRES AGENTS, DISMANTLES CORRUPTION SQUAD AFTER PROBE UNVEILS MONITORING OF GOP SENATORS, PATEL SAYS

Raskin questions Patel

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing with FBI Director Kash Patel (not pictured), on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 17. (Annabelle Gordon/Reuters)

"They don't let me fly commercially," he continued.

"But my predecessors wasted millions of dollars because they were too lazy to drive an extra 20 minutes and go to Andrews Air Force Base. They used D.C. Reagan National as their personal hub, costing the taxpayer $4 million. I shut that policy off and mandated the use of government airfields."

Patel went on to argue that he is the "only" FBI director to turn over travel-related information.

Kash Patel touts surging FBI recruits amid mounting criticism Video

"That information shows one thing," he said.

"I am a steward of the taxpayer dollars. My predecessors weren't. They couldn't drive 20 extra minutes on every trip. I'll drive an extra hour if it saves a taxpayer an extra few bucks."

