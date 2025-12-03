Kash Patel defends FBI jet use as House Democrats launch probe into personal travel

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FBI Director Kash Patel pushed back against House Democrats investigating his use of the FBI jet for personal reasons, insisting he has been a better steward of taxpayer dollars than his predecessors.

"I've also used the airplane less than my prior two predecessors," Patel said Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"I’m entitled to a personal life just like my other agency counterparts with their partners. Do I support my girlfriend? Absolutely. And do I take trips with her? Absolutely."

House Judiciary Democrats launched a probe into Patel's use of the bureau’s jet, accusing him of having "commandeered U.S. government aircraft for personal joyrides."

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Ill., wrote to Patel, criticizing him for using the jet for an "overnight date," a trip to a luxury hunting retreat called "Boondoggle Ranch" and more.

"Why should American taxpayers be footing the bill for private jets every time you decide to hang out with your golf buddies, see your girlfriend, or go to your ‘Boondoggle’ escape?" the lawmakers asked.

When questioned by Ingraham, Patel said, "All FBI directors are required users of the FBI plane."

"They don't let me fly commercially," he continued.

"But my predecessors wasted millions of dollars because they were too lazy to drive an extra 20 minutes and go to Andrews Air Force Base. They used D.C. Reagan National as their personal hub, costing the taxpayer $4 million. I shut that policy off and mandated the use of government airfields."

Patel went on to argue that he is the "only" FBI director to turn over travel-related information.

"That information shows one thing," he said.

"I am a steward of the taxpayer dollars. My predecessors weren't. They couldn't drive 20 extra minutes on every trip. I'll drive an extra hour if it saves a taxpayer an extra few bucks."