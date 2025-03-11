Karoline Leavitt shuts down AP reporter after 'insulting' question on tariffs

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt sparred with an Associated Press reporter Tuesday over what she deemed an "insulting" question "trying to test [her] knowledge of economics."

AP's Josh Boak asked about President Donald Trump's address at the Business Roundtable (BRT) quarterly meeting that was set to occur after the White House press briefing. He claimed that despite Trump previously touting tax cuts during his last BRT meeting in 2024, the president is now pushing "tax hikes" through tariffs.

Leavitt objected to this line of questioning, interrupting him, saying, "Not true."

"I’m curious why he is prioritizing that over tax cuts," Boak said as Leavitt responded, "He is not doing that."

"He is actually not implementing tax hikes," Leavitt said. "Tariffs are a tax hike on foreign countries that, again, have been ripping us off. Tariffs are a tax cut for the American people, and the president is a staunch advocate of tax cuts."

"As you know, he campaigned on no taxes on tips, no taxes on overtime, no taxes on Social Security benefits. He has committed to all three of those things, and he expects Congress to pass them later this year," she added.

"I’m sorry, have you paid a tariff? Because I have," Boak responded. "They don’t get charged on foreign companies. They get charged on the importers."

"And ultimately, when we have fair and balanced trade, which the American people have not seen in decades, as I said at the beginning, revenues will stay here, wages will go up, and our country will be made wealthy again," Leavitt said.

"And I think it’s insulting that you are trying to test my knowledge of economics and the decisions that this president has made. I now regret giving a question to the Associated Press," she said, moving on to another reporter.

The Trump White House has had a tumultuous relationship with the AP, blocking the news organization from the Oval Office and Air Force One for refusing to use the name "Gulf of America" instead of "Gulf of Mexico."

AP spokesperson Lauren Easton attacked this decision in a comment to Fox News Digital in February.

"Freedom of speech is a pillar of American democracy and a core value of the American people. The White House has said it supports these principles," Easton said at the time.

"The actions taken to restrict AP’s coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a geographic location chip away at this important right enshrined in the U.S. Constitution for all Americans," she added.

