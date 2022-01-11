Karl Rove criticizes Biden ahead of Georgia speech on federalizing elections: It's 'political talk'

Fox News contributor Karl Rove weighed in on the Democratic push for federalized elections ahead of President Biden's speech in Georgia. On "America's Newsroom" Tuesday, Rove argued the White House has not made a compelling argument for the changes and warned Biden will be written off as "political talk" unless he can make the case that there are fundamental issues with Georgia's election system.

BIDEN TO ENDORSE CHANGING SENATE FILIBUSTER RULES TO PASS VOTING CHANGES

KARL ROVE: The White House has never made a compelling case for this gigantic federal takeover of the election system. What are the specific problems that are being acted out in states like Georgia and Texas? They complain about it, saying the right to vote is being suppressed, but they have never been specific in pointing to this statute or this action in a compelling way that makes it, credible to say the federal government needs to step in and take over the election system.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I don't mean to be petty about this, but Georgia has 18 days, for example, of early voting, and they've been voting early in Georgia for decades. Texas, since the 1980s, has had days – has early voting days – and both states have increased them in their latest election laws. Georgia went up to 18, Texas went up to 14. Delaware, for the first time in its history, will allow early voting this coming fall for eight days. So, the president better get there and make a compelling case that there is something specific and fundamentally flawed in the way that Georgia administers its elections that requires this federal statute. Otherwise, this is going to be written off as just political talk, and that's what frankly it is – political talk.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: