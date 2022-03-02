Expand / Collapse search
Karl Rove on Biden’s biggest mistake in State of the Union address

Biden brings back Build Back Better bill in 'repackaged' form

Fox News contributor Karl Rove told "America's Newsroom" that President Biden's biggest mistake during his State of the Union address was "repackaging" the Build Back Better plan. Rove said it was a "bad decision" by the White House to tout it as an "anti-inflation" matter.

GOV. KIM REYNOLDS ON 'FOX & FRIENDS': 'TOO LITTLE, TOO LATE' SUMS UP BIDEN'S FIRST YEAR

KARL ROVE: It was the biggest mistake in the speech last night, bringing back the Build Back Better plan and trying to repackage it. The words Build Back Better never passed his lips but it was all there. Let’s do the prescription drug thing. Worry about childcare and climate provisions. Now I will describe it as an anti-inflation matter. Pass Build Back Better, costly as it is, and it will reduce inflation. Doesn’t sell and a bad decision.

WATCH DANA PERINO AND BILL HEMMER'S FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

