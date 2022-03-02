Gov. Kim Reynolds on 'Fox & Friends': 'Too little, too late' sums up Biden's first year

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday that what sums up President Biden’s performance in his first year is "too little, too late" because Republicans are on track to achieve his goals before he does.

"We are the ones that are cutting taxes. We are the ones keeping spending in check. We are the ones that are putting our faith in Americans to do the right thing because we know that when we trust Iowans and we trust in Americans, we are going to get the results that we are looking for," Reynold told "Fox & Friends" after delivering the GOP rebuttal to Biden’s State of the Union.

The Iowa governor called Biden out on creating economic hardships for Americans, including rising inflation, a surge in crime across American cities, his response to COVID-19 , and ongoing international crises.

"Instead of moving America forward, it feels like President Biden and his party have sent us back in time to the late ‘70s and early ‘80s." Reynolds said in her address Tuesday night. "When runaway inflation was hammering families, a violent crime wave was crashing on our cities, and the Soviet army was trying to redraw the world map."

Reynolds also noted Biden's "too little, too late" approach to foreign policy, discussed the ongoing turmoil in Europe, calling Russia's "full-scale" invasion into Ukraine "an attack on democracy, freedom, and the rule of law."

Since taking office last year, Biden has faced a number of crises in America and abroad. Rising inflation and other burdens placed on the American people due to the Biden administration's handling of the pandemic have plagued the country's economic recovery.

He has even struggled in unifying the Democratic Party considering Sen. Joe Manchin's, D-W.V., lack of support for the Build Back Better bill that died in the Senate. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., delivered a response to Biden's State of the Union, urging him to address criminal justice reform and affordable child care.

Rep. Tlaib received pushback from her own party for responding to the president's address.

Reynolds told host Steve Doocy that Biden has "failed on both fronts" with unifying the country and restoring America's respectability.

"I think it is ironic when he talks about uniting the country, and you can even unite his own party. He is doing just the opposite. I truly think what sums up President Biden’s first year is too little, too late. That is across the board on everything that he has done."

