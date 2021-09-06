Karl Rove: Biden has a 'very rough period' ahead of him from falling poll numbers

Former George W. Bush advisor Karl Rove remarked that President Joe Biden "has a very rough period of time ahead of him" after recent declining poll numbers.

"Fox News Live" host Griff Jenkins spoke with Rove Monday following the release of poll number which showed only 43% of those surveyed approved of president while 51% disapproved.

"What would the president have to do? What would Karl Rove be advising President Biden to do?" Jenkins asked regarding these numbers.

"You've got to understand the territory ahead. The territory ahead is not a pleasant scene. The president has to get a budget passed. He has to get the debt ceiling raised. He says he wants to pass a $3.5 trillion spending package in a 50/50 Senate with not a single Republican supporting it and several Democrats raising very serious considerations about elements of the package," Rove said.

He continued "There’s no easy way out of this. My opinion is that he’s got too much on his plate that he did not lay the predicate with the American people."

Rove also noted that beyond the spending package, Biden has a "rough period" ahead of him due to the economy and COVID-19 issues.

"He’s got a very rough period of time ahead of him. The best he can do is narrow it down, try and stay focus, and knock these things out in serially and keep people’s expectations low. Because COVID’s not going to go away. The economy’s not going to be roaring and going and blowing like it is. Inflation is not going to mysteriously melt away. And he’s kidding himself," Rove said.

Rove also blasted mainstream media as well as the White House for attempting to move responsibility away from the president.

"It’s not going to go away. We’re going to hear bad news coming out of Afghanistan in the weeks ahead, and the idea that the President of the United States can sort of wash his hands a la Pontius Pilate and say ‘I’m not responsible for anything bad that happens from here on out. You go talk to Secretary Blinken’ is foolish. That ain’t gonna happen," Rove said.

Jenkins also asked whether Biden made a mistake when calling the troop withdrawal from Afghanistan an "extraordinary success."

Rove agreed that Biden made a strategic mistake, adding that the issues against Biden are now bipartisan.

"He’s got a problem. Think about the polls. They’ve gone from 51% approval in the Real Clear Politics average to depending on what poll you’re looking at, you mention that some have it as low as 43%. Think about that. That means that 16%, one out of every six supporters of Joe Biden at the beginning of August is now disapproving of his performance today," Rove said.

He emphasized "That happened because of real events and truth. That wasn’t just sort of because people woke up someday and got up on the wrong side of the bed and said ‘I don’t like Biden.’ It’s because they looked at what he was saying and doing. And the criticism was bipartisan."