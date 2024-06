White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre lamented on Tuesday that parents today "had more rights growing up" than their children do, citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"There’s some of us who have young children," she said during an interview on MSNBC's "Morning Joe." "Can you believe that we have more rights, we had more rights growing up, than our kids? That’s because of the Trump administration and what they were able to do."

The Supreme Court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization overturned Roe v. Wade and effectively ended the recognition of a constitutional right to abortion. The ruling gave individual states the power to allow, limit, or ban the practice altogether.

"The reason why we have chaos right now after the Dobbs decision, the reason why, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, overturned after being constitutional law for over 50 years, is because of what Donald Trump did in his administration," Jean-Pierre continued.

"There's a big contrast in what we're trying to do on behalf of the American people and what we see congressional and extreme Republicans doing," she added.

Biden and Vice President Harris have made abortion the focus of their re-election campaign.

Asked how Biden might address Donald Trump's attacks on inflation and high prices at the CNN Presidential Debate on Thursday, Jean-Pierre argued that Biden brought down prices through several pieces of legislation.

"So, yes, eggs and milk and there were grocery things that were up, it has gone down. It has gone down since 2022. Gas prices, because of the actions this president took, and let’s not forget there was an invasion, Russia did obviously enter Ukraine, that caused gas prices to tick up. The president took action, tapped the SPR [Strategic Petroleum Reserve] and we saw gas prices go down. The president has met the moment with every issue we have had in front of us," she said.

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" spoke to Harris and Hadley Duvall, who was raped by her step-father when she was a child and became pregnant, to mark the 2-year anniversary of the Dobbs decision.

"Let’s be perfectly clear about how we got here. Because the former president [Donald Trump] hand selected three members of the United States Supreme Court with the intention that they would undo the protections of Roe v. Wade, and they did exactly as he intended," Harris said during the interview, which aired on Monday.

Asked about what was at stake in this election, Harris said, "freedom."

"Every person of whatever gender should understand that if such a fundamental freedom, such as the right to make decisions about your own body can be taken. Be aware of what other freedoms may be at stake," she said.