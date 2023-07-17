Karine Jean-Pierre torched for claiming 'wages are up' because of 'Bidenomics': 'The economy stinks, ma'am'

Social media users pushed back against White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s claim that wages were up for Americans despite a Twitter Community Note saying otherwise.

During Monday’s press conference, a reporter questioned Jean-Pierre on a tweet from President Biden facing a fact-check by the Twitter feature.

"The president had a tweet out last night saying that real wages for the average American worker are higher than they were before the pandemic. That tweet has now been annotated with a message from the platform saying that that is not factual and that they have some stats and some charts footnoted along with that. Do you welcome that kind of contestation from tech platforms?" the reporter asked.

"We disagree," Jean-Pierre answered plainly.

OUTSPOKEN WHITE HOUSE REPORTER THREATENS TO TAKE WASHINGTON POST TO COURT OVER UNFLATTERING STORY

She added, "Well, we disagree because of, we're looking at the data from February of 2021. And what we've seen is that wages have gotten stronger, have increased. We've seen that Bidenomics has been really helpful in getting to make sure that we build an economy that leaves no one behind."

Twitter users attacked Jean-Pierre’s assertion about the Community Note as well as her claims about Bidenomics.

"Shorter KJP: Facts shmacks!" Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier tweeted.

Economist Max Murray wrote, "Constantly necessary to call out Miss Pinocchio and the Biden administration for putting out malarky."

"Facts are Racist™," National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker joked.

The Americans for Prosperity noted, "We (and 74% of Americans) disagree that Bidenomics is right for America."

"The regime's most qualified liar thinks seeing a near 17% rise in prices in the two years since Biden took office, along with a 3% loss to hourly wages, is a positive achievement. Way to go! He's got the #BidenTouch. Like the Midas touch only the opposite," radio host Alan Sanders remarked.

"The economy stinks, ma’am…" ForAmerica president David Bozell tweeted.

WHITE HOUSE THREATENS OUTSPOKEN REPORTER WITH MEDIA PASS LOSS AFTER MULTIPLE INTERRUPTIONS: ‘INCREDIBLY RUDE’

"Right now, real wages for the average American worker is higher than it was before the pandemic, with lower wage workers seeing the largest gains. That's Bidenomics," Biden tweeted Sunday.

The Community Note read, "The tweet’s claim about real wages contains a factual error. On 3/15/20 when US COVID lockdowns began real wages adjusted for inflation (AFI) were $11.15. As of 7/16/23 real wages AFI are $11.05. Real wages AFI remain lower (not higher) than before the pandemic."

Jean-Pierre repeatedly defended Biden’s economy during the press conference, insisting that wages were up for workers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"What we have seen right from the CPI data that wages have increased. We've seen unemployment go down and we've seen a positive, you know, movement with the economy because of what this president has done, because Bidenomics," Jean-Pierre said.