Karine Jean-Pierre condemns GOP stunts, claims Biden ‘trying to fix’ immigration system ‘decimated’ by Trump

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre suggested Thursday on "The View" that the Biden administration is attempting to "fix" an immigration system that former President Trump decimated

Republicans helped create chaos on the border.

Jean-Pierre told the hosts of "The View" the numbers of people fleeing from countries like Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela to enter America has recently spiked saying, "We have seen 121% increase since last year. So, we’re talking about places that have a communist regime, and they are trying to leave that communist regime and you’re seeing this issue across the western hemisphere … So we have a new type of migration that’s happening."

She claimed that the Biden administration has been responsibly handling the situation by working closely with countries in the troubled region, but Republican governors have been problematic.

"All of our regional partners are dealing with that. We’re talking with them, and we’re in constant communication," she said. "This is why the stunt that Republican governors are doing is so shameful."

Republican governors like Florida's Ron DeSantis have been sending migrants to areas popular with liberal politicians in an attempt to put the chaos at the border back in the political spotlight.

Jean-Pierre suggested that the move was "so inhumane" because the Trump administration caused the problems in the first place.

"It is so inhumane because while we’re trying to fix a problem that was decimated, an immigration system that was decimated by the last administration, they’re not coming up with solutions," Jean-Pierre claimed. "They’re using children, they’re using women and families as a political stunt, as a political ploy because they don’t want solutions at all."

Jean-Pierre added further, "I want to ask Governor DeSantis, 'Why? Why is it that this is what you are doing? Why is it that you are doing these to children? To families? Where’s the solution?'"

Jean-Pierre is the latest of several Democratic leaders, such as Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., who have suggested that Republicans, particularly the Trump administration, are to blame for the current crisis on the border.

Harris suggested in a video released Wednesday by Vice that the Biden administration has been spending time and resources to "reconstruct" the immigration system.

"Under the previous administration, they decimated a system that was designed to address immigration," the vice president claimed.