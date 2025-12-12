Kansas City memo says City Hall 'will not display' religious symbols in holiday décor, allows menorah lighting

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A memo from the Kansas City city manager to councilmembers directed that City Hall not include any "religious symbols" in its holiday décor to ensure it "remains a welcoming space for everyone."

"Councilmembers, as we prepare for the holiday season, I want to share how we will approach seasonal décor at City Hall this year," City Manager Mario Vasquez said in a memo dated Dec. 4.

"To ensure City Hall remains a welcoming space for everyone and to honor the separation of church and state, we will not display religious symbols as part of our holiday decorations," the memo read. "This helps us respect the wide range of religious and non-religious beliefs held by our employees, visitors, and residents."

Vasquez said "secular" and "cultural" décor, however, would still be welcome. Kansas City leaders and members of the Jewish community held a menorah lighting on Monday, with one rabbi telling local outlet Fox 4 it was especially important in the wake of the anti-Jewish massacre in Australia.

"We will still make the building feel festive with secular/cultural décor," Vasquez said. "That includes items like decorated trees, winter greenery, lights, poinsettias, and cultural symbols such as the Kinara representing Kwanzaa. These decorations celebrate the season without representing any specific faith tradition."

Sherae Honeycutt, press secretary and city spokeswoman for the city manager’s office, told Fox News Digital in a statement, "For many years, Kansas City has installed Christmas and holiday decorations throughout City Hall, and that practice continues. This year, the Kansas City Council has authorized the lighting of a Menorah to celebrate Hanukkah. We invite anyone to come visit City Hall and admire our various holiday displays."

Vasquez closed his memo by thanking councilmembers for their "understanding as we work to keep City Hall a place where everyone feels included during the holidays."

Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway criticized the memo in a post on X Wednesday, writing, "A Grinch-like memo to expressly EXCLUDE Christian and Jewish celebrations, and passing it off as inclusivity.

"Many Missourians are proud to display their religious symbols. I am saddened to see our faith communities discouraged from celebrating because of ‘inclusivity.’"

Hanaway told Fox News Digital in a statement, "Our nation is founded on a bedrock commitment to the free exercise of religion. Sadly, history is filled with examples of people of religious faith being targeted for their beliefs by government officials.

"A public office should not be in the business of discouraging religious views. I personally consider it to be very insensitive to exclude certain religious celebrations and sincerely held religious beliefs under the guise of ‘inclusivity.'"