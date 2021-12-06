Thiessen on Kamala Harris staffers quitting: 'She's not succeeding in her job'

Fox News contributor and former George W. Bush speechwriter Marc Thiessen reacted to Kamala Harris staffers criticizing the vice president over her "lack of confidence" and treatment of employees.

KAMALA HARRIS' STAFFERS LEAVING WHITE HOUSE IN PART BECAUSE THEY FEAR BEING LABELED 'HARRIS PERSON': REPORT

MARC THIESSEN: These are not conservatives that are criticizing her from without these are people who went to work for her, who believed in her, who wanted to help her, joined her cause, and they’re quitting or preparing to quit and complaining to the media…

If she were succeeding in her job they might be willing to put up with it. There are plenty of world leaders in history that have been tough to work for, but she’s not succeeding in her job, she’s failing in her job. Her approval rating in a recent poll was at 28.7%. I mean that’s like 10 points lower than Donald Trump ever was. You show those pictures at the border. That was a job she was supposed to take care of. She’s mean—people will put up with mean, they’re not likely to put up with mean and incompetent or mean and lazy as the staffer seemed to suggest. She doesn’t even read her briefing papers.

