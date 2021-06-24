Rep. Gonzales on Kamala Harris' border trip: Trump put Biden admin in 'political vise'

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said Thursday that pressure from former President Donald Trump, and his upcoming visit to the border, pushed Vice President Kamala Harris to announce that she would be visiting El Paso, Texas this week.

TRUMP'S UPCOMING BORDER VISIT FORCED VP HARRIS' TRIP, REPUBLICANS SAY

TONY GONZALES: I’m hearing the Vice President isn’t going to be on the ground very long—only a few hours. Matter of fact the flight to El Paso is going to be longer than the time that she’s going to be on the ground and that’s really unfortunate…

We have put political pressure on her for months and months and months to show up. You know, thankfully former President Donald Trump is coming down, and all of a sudden you put their head in a political vice, and then they start moving. But, you know like I said I’m glad she’s at least showing up, now what? We need actions.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW