Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Rep. Gonzales on Kamala Harris' border trip: Trump put Biden admin in 'political vise'

Trump to visit border on June 30 with Texas Gov. Abbott

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Harris only going to border because Trump's trip created 'political vise': Tony Gonzales Video

Harris only going to border because Trump's trip created 'political vise': Tony Gonzales

The Texas congressman says Americans need the Vice President to take action to combat the problems at the southern border

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, said Thursday that pressure from former President Donald Trump, and his upcoming visit to the border, pushed Vice President Kamala Harris to announce that she would be visiting El Paso, Texas this week.

TRUMP'S UPCOMING BORDER VISIT FORCED VP HARRIS' TRIP, REPUBLICANS SAY

TONY GONZALES: I’m hearing the Vice President isn’t going to be on the ground very long—only a few hours. Matter of fact the flight to El Paso is going to be longer than the time that she’s going to be on the ground and that’s really unfortunate…

We have put political pressure on her for months and months and months to show up. You know, thankfully former President Donald Trump is coming down, and all of a sudden you put their head in a political vice, and then they start moving. But, you know like I said I’m glad she’s at least showing up, now what? We need actions. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Kamala Harris’ flight to the border will be longer than time spent on the ground: Tony Gonzales Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.