Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ted Cruz rips Kamala Harris after announcement of border trip: They realized 'oh crap, we gotta do something'

Cruz slams Biden and Harris for planning border visit before Trump's scheduled trip

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Ted Cruz on Kamala Harris visiting border this week: ‘They realized oh crap, we gotta do something’ Video

Ted Cruz on Kamala Harris visiting border this week: ‘They realized oh crap, we gotta do something’

The Texas senator says that ‘there is a reason’ the vice president wants to travel to El Paso as opposed to the Rio Grande or the migrant detention facilities

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacted Wednesday to Vice President Kamala Harris' announcement that she would visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week, after 91 days as border czar. Cruz said Harris' plan to visit El Paso, Texas, will still place her a significant distance from the epicenter of the crisis, in the Rio Grande Valley. 

KAMALA HARRIS TO MAKE FIRST TRIP TO BORDER MORE THAN 90 DAYS SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR CRISIS ROLE

TED CRUZ: 91 days ago she was named border czar in charge of the border crisis and she demonstrated strong leadership by doing not a damn thing, by going nowhere near the border, by doing everything she could to hide from the crisis. Now, frankly, that’s the same thing Joe Biden is doing. She’s emulating the president in hiding from the crisis and so suddenly former President Trump is going to the border and they realize "oh crap we gotta do something."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

Vice President Harris to visit border this week after 91 days as ‘border czar’ Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.