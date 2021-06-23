Ted Cruz rips Kamala Harris after announcement of border trip: They realized 'oh crap, we gotta do something'

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, reacted Wednesday to Vice President Kamala Harris' announcement that she would visit the U.S.-Mexico border this week, after 91 days as border czar. Cruz said Harris' plan to visit El Paso, Texas, will still place her a significant distance from the epicenter of the crisis, in the Rio Grande Valley.

KAMALA HARRIS TO MAKE FIRST TRIP TO BORDER MORE THAN 90 DAYS SINCE BEING TAPPED FOR CRISIS ROLE

TED CRUZ: 91 days ago she was named border czar in charge of the border crisis and she demonstrated strong leadership by doing not a damn thing, by going nowhere near the border, by doing everything she could to hide from the crisis. Now, frankly, that’s the same thing Joe Biden is doing. She’s emulating the president in hiding from the crisis and so suddenly former President Trump is going to the border and they realize "oh crap we gotta do something."

