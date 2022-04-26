Kamala Harris ‘hasn’t proven’ to be qualified for VP: Charlie Hurt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Charlie Hurt suggested on "America Reports" Tuesday that Kamala Harris "hasn’t proven" to be qualified for vice president after the book "This Will Not Pass" claimed first lady Jill Biden was against nominating Harris as her husband's running mate.

JILL BIDEN'S ANGER AT HARRIS DETAILED IN NEW BOOK: 'DO WE HAVE TO CHOOSE THE ONE WHO ATTACKED JOE?'

CHARLIE HURT: Why the Biden team decided to pick Kamala in the first place…they felt like that since she had attacked Joe Biden, by picking her, it would show Joe Biden to be magnanimous and sort of a unifier, which really they're [all the] political calculations that went into this, had nothing to do with was she qualified?

…

Was she capable of being a heartbeat away from the presidency? I think most people agree that she's probably not proven herself to be qualified and creates a lot of the problems that the Biden administration is having to fool with at the present moment anyway.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: