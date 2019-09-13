Kamala Harris slams ABC following debate: 'Not one question about abortion or reproductive rights'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif, blasted ABC following the third Democratic debate on Thursday night for failing to ask any questions about abortion and reproductive rights.

"The #DemDebate was three hours long and not one question about abortion or reproductive rights," Harris tweeted minutes after the debate ended.

ABC did not immediately respond to Fox News for comment.

Harris wasn't the only one critical of ABC. Her colleague, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., went after the network for partnering with "health care industry" advertisers while defending his signature Medicare-for-all legislation.

"We need a health care system that guarantees health care to all people as every other major country does, not a system that provides $100 billion a year in profit for the drug companies and the insurance companies," Sanders said. "And to tell you how absurd the system is, tonight on ABC, the health care industry will be advertising, telling you how bad Medicare-for-all is, because they want to protect their profits. That is absurd."

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos moved on to the next candidate as Sanders' line earned some applause.