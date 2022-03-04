Kamala Harris slammed for focus on Equality Act amid Russian invasion: 'This is what they care about'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris was slammed by critics Thursday over a poorly timed tweet calling for Congress to pass the Equality Act amid the breakout of war and a possible nuclear disaster in Europe.

"Let’s send the Equality Act to President Biden’s desk. We must increase protections for LGBTQ+ Americans across the country. The onslaught of state bills targeting transgender Americans and their families is wrong," Harris wrote, focusing on a separate issue than the then-ongoing attack of the largest nuclear facility in Europe by Russian forces.

Russian forces launched an attack on the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southern Ukraine overnight as part of their ongoing invasion of the country, leading to fears of a potential nuclear disaster akin to Chernobyl in 1986. The plant was captured without any major incident or increased radiation readings.

Critics took to social media to slam Harris, questioning why she would be focused on such an issue amid the war and other serious domestic issues facing Americans, like rapidly rising inflation and the ongoing border crisis.

"America: inflation is screwing us, our border is lawless, and there’s a ground war in Europe. Kamala: we need to get men in women’s sports asap," wrote Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, while another critic claimed the Biden administration was "living in the Twilight Zone."

"What a luxury that we can be focused on pronouns during a time like this," another critic wrote, while one argued Americans should be "terrified" to be led by this administration amid the present issues facing the world.

This is the second time this week Harris has garnered intense criticism. On Tuesday, she was blasted for claiming voters "got what they asked for" in electing her and President Biden.

The Russian military continued its onslaught of Ukraine Friday, continuing to work their way from the North towards the capital, Kyiv, and advancing across the South and East of the country.