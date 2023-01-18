Kamala Harris seen as 'biggest winner' of midterms by her aides: Report

Vice President Kamala Harris' aides reportedly believe Harris is being seen as the "biggest winner" of the midterm elections, Politico reported on Tuesday.

"Now that it looks like he’s running, she’s really being treated like what I would call a ‘normal vice president,’" a former Harris aide, who remained anonymous, told Politico. "There’s just less attention, which I think actually frees her up to focus on excelling and not have to worry about the relentless scrutiny."

The White House didn't "fully understand" what it meant to have an "historic" vice president like Harris, said an anonymous administration ally.

"You have to put her out front more on some things because it looks different and it is different, right?" the ally said.

Harris' aides and allies also expressed frustration over media coverage and headlines in her first two years of office, according to Politico.

"You were dealing with events that were impacting people, whether it’s Covid or [whatever], but the coverage is, ‘Yeah … but she just made a misstep here that could hurt her chances in [2024],’" another anonymous aide told the outlet.

Harris complained at the end of 2022 that the media was not treating her fairly.

"There are things that I’ve done as vice president that fully demonstrate the strength of my leadership as vice president that have not received the kind of coverage that I think [the] Dobbs [decision] did receive," Harris told liberal Washington Post columnist Jonathan Capehart at the end of December.

Harris' office was plagued by staffing changes in her first two years as vice president. Harris lost her chief speechwriter as well as her deputy chief of staff, Michael Fuchs.

President Biden tapped Harris to lead efforts to address the "root causes" of migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in March.

Harris said the border was "secure" during an interview with NBC's Chuck Todd in September.

"We have a secure border in that that is a priority for any nation, including ours and our administration," Harris said during the interview. "But there are still a lot of problems that we are trying to fix given the deterioration that happened over the last four years. We also have to put into place a law and a plan for a pathway for citizenship for the millions of people who are here and are prepared to do what is legally required to gain citizenship."