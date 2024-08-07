Kamala Harris' running mate Tim Walz is not 'normal,' CNN contributor says

CNN contributor Scott Jennings pushed back on claims that Vice President Harris' running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, was a "normal" candidate on Tuesday.

"Is it normal to let your biggest city in your state burn while you‘re the governor for four days, destroying thousands of businesses, hundreds of millions of dollars in property damage, while you do nothing?" Jennings said, recalling Walz's role in the 2020 riots in Minneapolis.

"Does that sound normal?" he asked.

That came in response to anchor Dana Bash relaying this about Walz: "One of his friends told me this morning that his – that his superpower is how normal he is."

VP KAMALA HARRIS PICKING GOV. TIM WALZ AS RUNNING MATE MET WITH MEDIA SCORN: 'SUCH A WEIRD CHOICE'

Walz, a former member of Congress from a Republican-leaning district, went viral online after he called former President Trump and his running mate JD Vance "weird" in media appearances.

"I don‘t view any of that as normal," Jennings continued. "I look at this through the lens of decision-making. In two cases, they’ve showed us who they are. Kamala Harris absolutely bowed down to the radical left in her party by not picking Shapiro, who is Jewish. There was a nasty campaign run against him, everybody knows it. No one wants to admit it, but everybody knows it."

"She wound up choosing the person who was not Jewish and not as talented and not from a state that she has to win," he said.

Jennings said that while Pennsylvania Gov. Shapiro, who was one of the leading candidates for Harris' running mate, was the "best choice," Harris couldn't pick him because "the party is somewhat awash in antisemitism."

KAMALA HARRIS PLAYED 'CRITICAL' ROLE IN CALIFORNIA CRIME LAW NOW ON CHOPPING BLOCK

"For Walz, when he did what he did during the riots, to me, it was him saying, ‘I don‘t have the strength or the character to stand up to this anarchy,'" Jennings said.

"In two big decision points for this ticket, they‘ve showed us they will always bow down to the radical left," Jennings continued. "So I think if you want to talk about normal, to the normal people in this country, bowing down to the radical left is not normal, it shouldn‘t be normal. It should be a flashing red light to the normies in America that this is not a ticket for you."

The Harris campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller and Adam Shaw contributed to this report.