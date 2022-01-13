Tomi Lahren on VP Harris’ latest interview: She thinks she can 'just wing it'

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren on "Outnumbered" Thursday ripped Vice President Kamala Harris for her answers in a new NBC interview on the Biden administration’s COVID strategy.

KAMALA HARRIS CRUSHED FOR NON-ANSWER ON BIDEN'S COVID STRATEGY

TOMI LAHREN : I think we will need Joe Biden’s sign language interpreter to interpret that one, it did not make a lot of sense. I don’t think she was expecting to be grilled on anything. She really is someone who takes the test without reading the book of material and that’s what we are seeing time and time again with this vice president.

You think almost a year into this administration she would take the time to actually be knowledgeable on the issues, but she is so full of herself, so narcissistic that she believes she can just sit down and wing it. And that is a big problem when you are the Vice President of the United States with a president who is not also super coherent.

