Kamala Harris hints at political future, tells Charlamagne she's 'in it for the fight'

Former presidential candidate Kamala Harris told Charlamagne she will focus on midterms and governor races for now

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Kamala Harris tells Charlamagne about her political future, says she's 'in it for the fight' Video

Kamala Harris tells Charlamagne about her political future, says she's 'in it for the fight'

Former Vice President Kamala Harris, who many suspect plans to run in 2028, spoke to Charlamagne tha God about her political future, vowing to continue the political fight.

Former Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the Trump administration and hinted that her time in politics may not yet be over. 

On Friday, Harris spoke to "Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God in Birmingham, Alabama, as part of her book tour across the nation for her tell-all "107 Days" summarizing the whirlwind experience of her short-lived campaign.

Charlamagne, noting that Harris had mentioned the fragility of democracy in her book, asked her if she thinks the system can be fixed from the inside.

KAMALA HARRIS PLAYS UP COZY RELATIONSHIP WITH HILLARY CLINTON AS WEDGE WITH BIDEN WIDENS

President Biden and Vice President Harris

The Democratic Party has struggled to discern a new direction or leader since Vice President Kamala Harris' defeat in November. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"No, not necessarily," she replied. "It pains me to say that."

"To be very candid, I perhaps naively thought the system would be stronger in this moment than it's been," she added. "And I think that without any question, the destruction caused by this administration in this moment and the debris that will be left is going to require some serious work."

Charlamagne framed the release of her "107 Days" book as the end of one chapter and asked her what she plans on doing next. 

"You know, it is my nature to serve. I'm not going to stop serving," Harris answered. "But right now, my focus is on winning. And so, I'm going to be doing work on behalf of folks in the midterms. There are two important governor's races happening in the country right now, which we should focus on in New Jersey and Virginia. There's the local work that's happening, and that's going to be my focus."

KAMALA HARRIS AIDE URGED 'THE VIEW' HOSTS TO ASK AGAIN AFTER VP FLUBBED QUESTION ON DIFFERENCES WITH BIDEN

Charlamagne speaks on stage

Radio host Charlamagne tha God has spoken numerous times about the various reasons the election went wrong for Democrats, suggesting what the party might need to do to change their game plan. ((Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for iHeartMedia and The Black Effect Podcast Network))

She stressed how Democrats need to "win on everything" and not just elections. Harris specifically pointed to the "war on disinformation" and helping Americans trust one another again. 

Vice President Kamala Harris

Former Vice President Kamala Harris has repeatedly hinted at a political future. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital.

