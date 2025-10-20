Kamala Harris hints at political future, tells Charlamagne she's 'in it for the fight'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris condemned the Trump administration and hinted that her time in politics may not yet be over.

On Friday, Harris spoke to "Breakfast Club" host Charlamagne tha God in Birmingham, Alabama, as part of her book tour across the nation for her tell-all "107 Days" summarizing the whirlwind experience of her short-lived campaign.

Charlamagne, noting that Harris had mentioned the fragility of democracy in her book, asked her if she thinks the system can be fixed from the inside.

"No, not necessarily," she replied. "It pains me to say that."

"To be very candid, I perhaps naively thought the system would be stronger in this moment than it's been," she added. "And I think that without any question, the destruction caused by this administration in this moment and the debris that will be left is going to require some serious work."

Charlamagne framed the release of her "107 Days" book as the end of one chapter and asked her what she plans on doing next.

"You know, it is my nature to serve. I'm not going to stop serving," Harris answered. "But right now, my focus is on winning. And so, I'm going to be doing work on behalf of folks in the midterms. There are two important governor's races happening in the country right now, which we should focus on in New Jersey and Virginia. There's the local work that's happening, and that's going to be my focus."

She stressed how Democrats need to "win on everything" and not just elections. Harris specifically pointed to the "war on disinformation" and helping Americans trust one another again.

