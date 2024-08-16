Kamala Harris goes viral in parody Trump ad after lamenting high prices: 'This is devastating'

Vice President Kamala Harris went viral Friday after she lamented the soaring prices of American goods since "before the pandemic," when former President Trump was in office.

During her economic policy speech in Raleigh, North Carolina, Harris blamed inflation on the supply chain crisis that occurred during the COVID pandemic, but stressed that "prices are still too high" despite the fact that "our supply chains have improved."

"A loaf of bread cost 50% more today than it did before the pandemic," Harris said at one point. "Ground beef is up almost 50%."

That quote was quickly clipped, with an "I'm Donald Trump and I approve this message" disclaimer added on at the end, cut from an official campaign ad.

It was shared by the popular X account End Wokeness as the "shortest political ad I've ever seen" for former President Trump.

Others had some fun at the expense of the Democratic nominee on social media and boasted about how effective the parody ad is for Trump.

"Oh boy. This is devastating," Fox News contributor Joe Concha reacted.

"This is well done," Outkick founder Clay Travis said. "Kamala just said in her economics speech that prices were way better when Trump was in office. She’s making ads for Trump now."

"This is flat out amazing," former Trump aide Hogan Gidley posted.

The Trump War Room also lampooned Harris, writing, "We definitely appreciate her honesty."

The post reached more than 2.5 million views in just a few hours.

The Harris campaign rolled out a first-ever federal price-fixing plan for corporations as part of a sweeping initiative intended to reduce grocery prices and other everyday expenses.

"There’s a big difference between fair pricing in competitive markets and excessive prices unrelated to the costs of doing business," the Harris campaign said in a statement. "Americans can see that difference in their grocery bills."

The proposal would give authority to the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general to impose harsh penalties on companies for setting excessively high prices.

However, some economists and financial experts have cast doubt on Harris' plan, arguing that corporations don't play a huge role in rising grocery prices.

Washington Post columnist Catherine Rampell criticized the plan, writing "It’s hard to exaggerate how bad this policy is."

"If your opponent claims you’re a ‘communist,’ maybe don’t start with an economic agenda that can (accurately) be labeled as federal price controls," Rampell wrote Thursday.

