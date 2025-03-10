Kamala Harris’ ex-running mate Tim Walz criticizes failed 2024 campaign, says Dems need to take more risks

Former Democratic vice presidential candidate and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said that Democrats did not take enough risks during his and former Vice President Kamala Harris' failed campaign against President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance.

"We shouldn’t have been playing this thing so safe," Walz told Politico."I think we probably should have just rolled the dice and done the town halls, where [voters] may say, ‘you’re full of s---, I don’t believe in you.' I think there could have been more of that."

Walz has given multiple interviews in recent weeks, even hinting that he may run in the 2028 presidential race.

The Minnesota governor, who was praised as a breath of fresh air by liberal pundits when he first entered the 2024 political arena as Harris' running mate, also criticized the Democratic Party's general media strategy.

"We, as a party, are more cautious" in speaking with the media, Walz said, adding that "in football parlance, we were in a prevent defense to not lose when we never had anything to lose, because I don’t think we were ever ahead."

Other political strategists responded to Walz's role in Harris' failed 2024 presidential bid.

"[Walz] was underutilized and that was the symptom of the larger campaign of decision paralysis and decision logjam at the top," a former senior Harris aide told Politico. "Could he have changed a percent in Wisconsin? Maybe. We still lose even if we win Wisconsin."

"I’m staying on the playing field to try and help because we have to win," Walz said in reference to running for president in 2028. "And I will always say this, I will do everything in my power [to help], and as I said, with the vice presidency, if that was me, then I’ll do the job."

Walz refused to say who the leader of the Democratic Party is in an interview with CNN host Kasie Hunt following Trump's joint address to Congress.

"Who do you think the leader of the Democratic Party is right now?" Hunt asked.

"I think the voting public right now is what I would say," Walz replied. "And I keep telling that. We‘re not going to have a charismatic leader ride in here and save us from this."

