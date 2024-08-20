Kamala Harris, DNC undertaking 'largest gaslighting operation' in history of politics, says House speaker

House Speaker Mike Johnson joined "America's Newsroom," Tuesday, to call out Democrats for claiming at the DNC that Americans are doing well under the Biden-Harris administration. The Louisiana Republican called the Democrats' rhetoric "the largest gaslighting operation in the history of American politics" and predicted former President Trump will defeat VP Kamala Harris.

MIKE JOHNSON: What we're witnessing right now is the largest gaslighting operation in the history of American politics. Everything that we're seeing at the convention, everything they're saying is patently untrue. They're trying to convince the American people that what we're seeing and experiencing and feeling isn't real. And so that's why they're out there touting the economy when they broke the economy. Clearly, inflation is at record highs and everyone is struggling, and they're looking right into the camera and trying to pretend like everything's great. They've put us in jeopardy on the world stage. They've appeased our adversaries. And that's why we have hot wars around the globe right now. They've opened the border wide, and that is a catastrophe in every city and every state around the country. They want people to believe that what we're seeing is not actually true, and it's not going to work. I think they're on a sugar high right now. I think they'll come off of that after the convention. And the real campaign starts after Labor Day, as it does every presidential cycle. And I'm absolutely convinced we're going to grow the House majority, win back the Senate for the Republican Party and Donald Trump is going to be returning to the White House because of all of this.

Delegates for the Democratic National Convention voted to approve their 2024 platform without editing the language to reflect that President Biden is not running for re-election.

The 2024 party platform , approved by the delegates on Monday night, explicitly refers to "President Biden and Vice President Harris" and their "progressive agenda" to be implemented over the "next four years."

"This election is a choice between two very different economic visions for America: Donald Trump, who sees the world from his country club at Mar-a-Lago; and Joe Biden, who sees it from kitchen tables in Scranton like the one he grew up around," the approved platform opens.

"I want to kick us off by celebrating our incredible president, Joe Biden , who will be speaking later tonight," Harris told the crowd at the United Center on the convention's opening night. "Joe, thank you for your historic leadership, for your lifetime of service to our nation and for all you will continue to do. We are forever grateful to you. Thank you. Joe."

Biden himself took the DNC stage on the first evening of the convention at about 11:30 p.m. ET, wrapping up after midnight.

During his speech, the president touched on a variety of subjects, including strong criticisms of former President Trump and the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

