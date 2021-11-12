Kamala Harris' concern over migrant rush at Polish border is 'globalism at its worst': Miller

With Vice President Kamala Harris discussing foreign border security during her trip to France amid a continued onslaught of illegal immigrants at the U.S.' southern border, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News it is an example of "globalism at its worst."

On Friday, Harris commented on the situation at the border between Poland and Belarus as thousands of Belarusian migrants have poured into neighboring Poland, a European Union nation. "On the issue of Belarus and what is happening at the border with Poland, we are very concerned about that and closely paying attention to it," Harris told reporters while in Paris.

Harris is scheduled to take part in the "Paris Conference on Libya," where she and other world leaders will focus on the Northern African country that was run by dictator Muammar Gadhafi until his assassination in 2011. The California Democrat is expected to call for stronger borders for Libya

"That’s globalism at its worst: America going around the world defending the borders of almost every single country but our own," Miller said on "Fox News Primetime".

"That’s a big part of the reason that Donald Trump was elected is that we want to press our government to secure our border here in the United States."

Harris and President Biden, he said, are intentionally damaging the United States by continuing to allow throngs of unvetted, and untested medically-speaking, migrants into the homeland.

"This administration hasn’t just failed to secure the border. They have purposefully, maliciously opened that border in order to facilitate illegal entry into our country in record-smashing numbers," he said.

"[Former Trump-era officials] warned the administration of every potential disastrous deadly consequence of removing, rescinding or terminating those policies. But they did it anyway because, and I can’t underscore this enough, they want large-scale illegal immigration," Miller continued.

"In other words, if they wanted to, tomorrow, they could reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’, they could reinstate our Safe Thirds with the northern triangle countries which allow us to send people back there right away, no delay. They could reinstate our asylum blocks so that people can’t commit asylum fraud. They can do everything that we did to have functionally zero catch-and-release. But they don’t want that because open borders. Maximum migration is the objective."

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.