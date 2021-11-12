Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Border security
Published

Kamala Harris' concern over migrant rush at Polish border is 'globalism at its worst': Miller

Biden and Harris 'want large scale illegal immigration,' former Trump aide says

By Charles Creitz | Fox News
close
Border surge continues to intensify under Biden Video

Border surge continues to intensify under Biden

Former Trump speechwriter Stephen Miller offers analysis on 'Fox News Primetime'

With Vice President Kamala Harris discussing foreign border security during her trip to France amid a continued onslaught of illegal immigrants at the U.S.' southern border, former Trump adviser Stephen Miller told Fox News it is an example of "globalism at its worst."

On Friday, Harris commented on the situation at the border between Poland and Belarus as thousands of Belarusian migrants have poured into neighboring Poland, a European Union nation. "On the issue of Belarus and what is happening at the border with Poland, we are very concerned about that and closely paying attention to it," Harris told reporters while in Paris.

Harris is scheduled to take part in the "Paris Conference on Libya," where she and other world leaders will focus on the Northern African country that was run by dictator Muammar Gadhafi until his assassination in 2011. The California Democrat is expected to call for stronger borders for Libya

"That’s globalism at its worst: America going around the world defending the borders of almost every single country but our own," Miller said on "Fox News Primetime".

"That’s a big part of the reason that Donald Trump was elected is that we want to press our government to secure our border here in the United States."

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes her way to board a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 14, 2021. Harris is traveling to Greenville, South Carolina to kick off a national vaccination tour. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

US Vice President Kamala Harris makes her way to board a plane before departing from Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on June 14, 2021. Harris is traveling to Greenville, South Carolina to kick off a national vaccination tour. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Harris and President Biden, he said, are intentionally damaging the United States by continuing to allow throngs of unvetted, and untested medically-speaking, migrants into the homeland.

"This administration hasn’t just failed to secure the border. They have purposefully, maliciously opened that border in order to facilitate illegal entry into our country in record-smashing numbers," he said.

CIUDAD ACUNA, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 20: Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents watch Haitian immigrants on the bank of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas on September 20, 2021 as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. As U.S. immigration authorities began deporting immigrants back to Haiti from Del Rio, thousands more waited in a camp under an international bridge in Del Rio while others crossed the river back into Mexico to avoid deportation. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images) 

CIUDAD ACUNA, MEXICO - SEPTEMBER 20: Mounted U.S. Border Patrol agents watch Haitian immigrants on the bank of the Rio Grande in Del Rio, Texas on September 20, 2021 as seen from Ciudad Acuna, Mexico. As U.S. immigration authorities began deporting immigrants back to Haiti from Del Rio, thousands more waited in a camp under an international bridge in Del Rio while others crossed the river back into Mexico to avoid deportation. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)  ((Photo by John Moore/Getty Images))

"[Former Trump-era officials] warned the administration of every potential disastrous deadly consequence of removing, rescinding or terminating those policies. But they did it anyway because, and I can’t underscore this enough, they want large-scale illegal immigration," Miller continued.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In other words, if they wanted to, tomorrow, they could reinstate ‘Remain in Mexico’, they could reinstate our Safe Thirds with the northern triangle countries which allow us to send people back there right away, no delay. They could reinstate our asylum blocks so that people can’t commit asylum fraud. They can do everything that we did to have functionally zero catch-and-release. But they don’t want that because open borders. Maximum migration is the objective."

Fox News' Dom Calicchio contributed to this report.