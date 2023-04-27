Kamala Harris cites 'Squid Games' as example of 'cultural ties and intertwined history' with South Korea

Vice President Kamala Harris invoked the popular Netflix series "Squid Games" and the K-pop band BTS as examples of South Korean "cultural ties" with the United States at a state luncheon with President Yoon Suk Yeol Thursday.

During the South Korean president’s visit, Harris spoke about "cultural ties and the intertwined history" between the two countries, using pop culture references as examples.

"South Korea and the United States, as the Secretary [Blinken] has mentioned, also shared strong cultural and people to people ties. K-pop fans, they topped the billboards in the United States, including BTS, who I had the great pleasure of meeting and inviting to my office in the West Wing and to the great pleasure of my niece, I must tell you," Harris joked.

She added, "I also think of the Emmy Award-winning TV shows like ‘Squid Games,’ which I will confess, Doug and I binged watched at home over a series of weeks, and I think of the actress Yuh-jung Youn who I met in Seoul last year when I convened groundbreaking South Korean women. She is the first Korean to win an Academy Award for acting. These are examples of the cultural ties and the intertwined history between our nations."

Harris previously visited the demilitarized border between North and South Korea back in September where she was mocked for making an obvious gaffe confusing the two countries during a speech.

"So the United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea and it is an alliance that is strong an enduring," Harris said.

The vice president met with former South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the White House back in May 2021. This was considered an unusual meeting as it did not include President Biden. However, since taking office, Harris had met with Jordanian King Abdullah II, French President Emanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden held a joint press conference with the South Korean president on Wednesday, the first following an intelligence leak of classified details about the war in Ukraine as well as the revelation that Washington has been keeping surveillance on international allies, including South Korea.

Despite this, a spokesperson for South Korea told Fox News that the connection between the U.S. and South Korea remains a "resilient value-based alliance" and that "Brothers can fight for various reasons, but just because they argue … [does that mean] that they [are] considered no longer brothers or no longer family?"