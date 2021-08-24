Leo Terrell alarmed by Kamala Harris telling Americans to start buying Christmas presents

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell expressed concern on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Democrats are aiming to shut down the U.S. economy again after Vice President Kamala Harris advised shoppers to consider buying Christmas presents now due to global supply chain issues.

LEO TERRELL: That scares me because that sounds like shutdown, that sounds like we're going to expect that the economy is going to basically be locked down again. And that's frightening. Again, the Democrats have used the pandemic to control Americans. And basically that sounds like a very dangerous warning sign. She's coming to California to help soon to be recalled, Governor Newsom. And the problem is, is she's the most unpopular and really, in my opinion, the most unqualified person to serve as vice president. What can she offer to people in California? I'll tell you right now, she's known, for one thing, the failure at the southern border and that southern border failure has impacted California. And this state is a total disaster. That is why Newsom is in trouble.

