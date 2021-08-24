Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Leo Terrell alarmed by Kamala Harris telling Americans to start buying Christmas presents

Terrell says it sounds like VP expects more economic lockdowns

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Leo Terrell slams Harris’ ‘frightening’ remark on Christmas shopping Video

Leo Terrell slams Harris’ ‘frightening’ remark on Christmas shopping

Vice president calls on Americans to buy Christmas presents early because of global supply chain issues.

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell expressed concern on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday that Democrats are aiming to shut down the U.S. economy again after Vice President Kamala Harris advised shoppers to consider buying Christmas presents now due to global supply chain issues. 

LEO TERRELL: That scares me because that sounds like shutdown, that sounds like we're going to expect that the economy is going to basically be locked down again. And that's frightening. Again, the Democrats have used the pandemic to control Americans. And basically that sounds like a very dangerous warning sign. She's coming to California to help soon to be recalled, Governor Newsom. And the problem is, is she's the most unpopular and really, in my opinion, the most unqualified person to serve as vice president. What can she offer to people in California? I'll tell you right now, she's known, for one thing, the failure at the southern border and that southern border failure has impacted California. And this state is a total disaster. That is why Newsom is in trouble. 

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW BELOW:

Leo Terrell on NYC crime surge, Harris’ ‘dangerous’ Christmas shopping comment Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.