Jonathan Turley on 'America's Newsroom': Trudeau throwing fuel on the fire with 'draconian' moves

George Washington University Law Professor Jonathan Turley told "America's Newsroom" that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is "throwing fuel on the fire" after accusing members of the opposing Conservative Party of "standing with people who wave swastikas." Turley said the American and Canadian media are assisting Trudeau's government in demonizing the trucker protests.

JONATHAN TURLEY: It is just an unfortunate turn of events. The Trudeau government has really thrown fuel on this fire. They have escalated the rhetoric as you just saw. They’ve tried to demonize all these truckers and in the effort the government has been assisted by the media not just in Canada but the United States. It is further marginalizing these truckers by adding to the anger and the lack of dialogue. It is really quite baffling why the Trudeau government wants to push this to an even greater level of confrontation.

The use of emergency powers are draconian. Trudeau has claimed the right to freeze the accounts of truckers, the government has frozen donations of others to support the truckers. All of this is unnecessary. And it is only making the situation worse in my view.

