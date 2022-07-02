July 4th: Americans feel less patriotic, but Joey Jones urges focus on 'amazing history and trajectory'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahead of July 4th, Fox News' Joey Jones reminds Americans to look beyond "fringe issues" and celebrate a common heritage. On "Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday, Jones argued the solution to the drop in patriotic sentiment is Americans standing together and "bragging on the amazing history and trajectory of this country."

JOEY JONES: Listen, be the most judicious person you can. You have a group on the left, progressives, and their idea of nationalism, their idea of Americanism is rooted in grievance. And you have a group on the right, conservatives, and their ideas are rooted in responsibility. And neither one of those groups are being fulfilled right now. If you're a progressive, you look at the prosperity of this country, and you go, 'Yeah, it's just because we're oppressed. That's a millennia of oppression or centuries of oppression that is a result of prosperity.' If you're on the right, you're going, 'Man, you're attacking everything that makes us prosperous.' Those two groups are incredibly unhappy right now. The problem is, there's so much more to this country than those two.

…

If you're a conservative and you see corporate me – corporate media and corporations taking in the wokeism, the CRT and all of that, what you think is it's becoming mainstream. Like that's what most Americans are thinking because that's why we see it every day. That's going to be disheartening. If you're on the left and you see these three major Supreme Court rulings, that attacks what you think this country should be. So I'm being judicious on that right now. So both sides are down, hardened over these fringe issues that do not define us at all.

…

But you know what the solution is? People like us telling the appropriate story, coming to West Point, a living, breathing museum of memorial of what it takes to fight for those freedoms and have them. People like us sitting here and bragging on the amazing history and trajectory of this country. There's nowhere else in the world we could sit and have this conversation and say whatever we want to about our leadership. There's nowhere else in the world we could go out in November and change it the way we can.

