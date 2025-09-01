Judge tosses latest defamation suits from Navy vet who beat CNN, says some sequels ‘should not be made’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Navy veteran who successfully sued CNN for defamation earlier this year didn’t have as much luck with lawsuits against the Associated Press and other media outlets.

Judge William Henry of Florida’s 14th Judicial Circuit, who also presided over Zachary Young’s successful CNN trial, granted two motions on Friday to dismiss defamation lawsuits against The Associated Press and Puck. The judge compared Young’s follow-up lawsuits to movie sequels that "should not be made."

In January, a Florida jury found that CNN defamed Young by implying he illegally profited when helping people flee Afghanistan on the "black market" during the Biden administration's military withdrawal from the country in 2021.

Young was awarded $4 million in lost earnings, $1 million in personal damages, and the jury found that punitive damages were also warranted against CNN. A settlement was reached before punitive damages were decided by the jury.

AP media reporter David Bauder wrote that "Young’s business helped smuggle people out of Afghanistan" when covering the CNN trial in a January 2025 article. However, Henry ruled it wasn't sufficient grounds for a lawsuit.

"It is said that for some movies or television shows, sequels or reboots should not be made. Oftentimes, the storyline is forced, new characters are not properly developed, inconsistencies arise between the original plot and the sequel’s, or the writers and producers are just lazy and trying to cash in on a previously successful idea. The same can be said of this case," Henry wrote.

"Unlike the CNN case, this case was a forced play without any character development. Under applicable law, there is no villain," Henry continued. "Rather, this is an attempt to repackage the CNN storyline against a different opponent. After screening this production, the Court determines that this sequel should not be released because, under the facts, this third installment does not work."

Young, who declined comment, is expected to appeal the decision regarding the AP.

The AP has defended its reporting throughout the process.

"AP’s story was a factual and accurate report on the jury verdict finding in Zachary Young’s favor. We will vigorously defend our reporting against this frivolous lawsuit," an AP spokesperson previously told Fox News Digital.

Henry also tossed Young’s suit against Puck, using the same movie analogy. The Puck suit was dismissed "with prejudice" and cannot be appealed.

Young had claimed Puck republished "CNN’s defamatory lies" when covering the initial lawsuit.

After the January settlement, CNN said it will take "useful lessons" from the decision.