Judge Napolitano: Trump shouldn't divert from 'serious' Ukraine allegation

Fox News' Judge Andrew Napolitano appeared on "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Monday and advised President Trump that he shouldn't dismiss the serious allegation of "political corruption" levied against him.

"The president should not be diverting attention from the most serious allegation made against him, far more serious than anything ... Bob Mueller did, which is an act of political corruption in the ... formulation of foreign policy," Napolitano told guest host Charles Payne.

Earlier Monday, Napolitano told David Asman on Fox Business that the allegations against the president were the "most serious charge" to be levied against him.

Payne asked Napolitano if the president should release a transcript of the phone call that sparked the whistleblower complaint.

"I think it would be a great idea. It will either exonerate him or make things worse," Napolitano said.

Napolitano also walked back analysis he made to Asman regarding former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter's dealings with Ukraine.

The judge told Asman earlier that the Biden's presidential aspirations were likely done. Napolitano told Payne he was wrong.

"I since have learned that most of Europe wanted this prosecutor to go, that he was an agent of corruption. He was not rooting out corruption," Napolitano claimed.

"Before and after this prosecutor was gone, the Ukrainian people, the Ukrainian government, for what their credibility is worth, decided there was no case. There was no 'there' there."