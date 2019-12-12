Judge Napolitano hits Obama 'wingman' Holder over criticism of Barr as 'unfit'

Fox News senior legal analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano criticized former Attorney General Eric Holder for saying current Attorney General William Barr is "unfit" to hold his role in a recent op-ed column.

"It's one thing for him [Holder] to say, I disagree. I would have done it differently," Napolitano said Thursday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum." "It's another thing for him to say he's unfit for office for doing the very same thing that Eric Holder did."

Holder, who headed the Justice Department under former President Barack Obama, penned a Washington Post column Wednesday in which he decried what he called Barr's "nakedly partisan" actions and loyalty to President Trump.

Barr has been a favorite target of Trump critics since becoming attorney general in February following the departure of Jeff Sessions. Barr's detractors see him as a high-ranking enabler of the president who uses the department to serve Trump's personal and political interests.

Napolitano said that if Holder's criticism "were to suggest that he's not competent to have, to hold office, that would be the most extreme" thing to suggest. The judge defended his own criticism of Barr as "valid," but stated that Holder played the same role for Obama that Barr is playing for President Trump.

"For what?" Napolitano said, asking aloud what Barr did to deserve being labeled unfit. "For being too loyal to the president? This from an attorney general who said Barack Obama, 'I'm his wingman. I'll take a bullet for him.' A nice thing to say, but that's hardly a neutral law enforcement officer."

Napolitano was referencing a 2013 radio interview where Holder called Obama his "wingman."

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.